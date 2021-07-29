Northern Trust Corp Invests $1.38 Million in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 165,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,661,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Romeo Power by 105.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power stock opened at $7.06 on Thursday. Romeo Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Williams Financial Group cut Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $15,849,015.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,972,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

