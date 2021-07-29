Northern Trust Corp Purchases New Shares in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -1,008.00. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $2,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RSI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

