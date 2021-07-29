Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 15,877 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GBL. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in GAMCO Investors during the first quarter worth about $994,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in GAMCO Investors during the first quarter worth about $452,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in GAMCO Investors during the first quarter worth about $385,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $64,167.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at $199,543.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $49,643.86. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,604. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GAMCO Investors stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.76.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The company had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.70%.

GAMCO Investors Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

