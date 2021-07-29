Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 27.71%.

NFBK stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 120,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,703. The stock has a market cap of $843.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.77. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, EVP Tara L. French purchased 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,133.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 3,843 shares of company stock worth $63,133 in the last 90 days. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

