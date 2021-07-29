Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.31. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $13.02.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that MiMedx Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 250,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 38,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

