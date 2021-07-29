Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.31. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $13.02.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that MiMedx Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
About MiMedx Group
MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.
