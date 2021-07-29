Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Receives Neutral Rating from Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood restated their neutral rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NWBI. B. Riley downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.60.

NWBI opened at $13.24 on Monday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,538. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $131,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

