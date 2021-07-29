NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 48,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 303,232 shares.The stock last traded at $62.25 and had previously closed at $63.54.

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,897,000 after acquiring an additional 413,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,554,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,543 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,358,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,554,000 after acquiring an additional 331,675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,507,000 after acquiring an additional 37,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,139,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,269,000 after acquiring an additional 561,388 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

