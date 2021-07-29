NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Down to $181.92

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $181.92, but opened at $174.40. NovoCure shares last traded at $167.74, with a volume of 18,198 shares trading hands.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,524.50 and a beta of 1.08.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. Analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total transaction of $183,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,859 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,080.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,496 shares of company stock worth $6,620,663. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $969,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $9,845,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $5,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

