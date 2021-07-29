Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,000 shares, an increase of 350.6% from the June 30th total of 131,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 984,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NVNXF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 507,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,444. Novonix has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

