NRG Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

NRG Energy has increased its dividend by 900.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NRG Energy has a payout ratio of 45.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

