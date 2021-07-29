Nuco.cloud Reaches Market Cap of $770,716.99 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $770,716.99 and $1.16 million worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00037961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00100397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00123590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,925.82 or 1.00162677 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.49 or 0.00796485 BTC.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud . The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news

Nuco.cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

