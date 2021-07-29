NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. NuVasive updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS.

NUVA traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.17. 12,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,142. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.61.

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $231,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,566. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

