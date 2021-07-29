Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 467,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,561 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $11,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNB. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion and a PE ratio of -28.01. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 47,700 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,373.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.