Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 873,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,018 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $11,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,401,000. Snow Phipps Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,907,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,969,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 899,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 609,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,075,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,741,000 after acquiring an additional 396,698 shares during the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of LAUR opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.81. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

