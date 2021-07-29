Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.04 Million Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,752 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $179.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $118.66 and a 12-month high of $185.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.73. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $72.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

