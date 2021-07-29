Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $12,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter worth about $37,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 121.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

PRLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $84.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.72. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.