Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 144,700 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 267.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,700 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $11,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth $1,454,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIGC opened at $70.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.19. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.03.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $169,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 13,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $757,045.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,417,932.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 560,914 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,896. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIGC shares. Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

