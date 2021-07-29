Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 34,427 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,427 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $11,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,365,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,520 shares of company stock worth $7,124,461. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.63. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

