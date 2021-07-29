nYFI Reaches Market Cap of $1.52 Million (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 29th. nYFI has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $16.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, nYFI has traded down 0% against the dollar. One nYFI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001419 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00047293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.12 or 0.00753548 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

nYFI Coin Profile

nYFI is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

Buying and Selling nYFI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

