Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.15.

OSH has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:OSH traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,798. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion and a PE ratio of -0.86.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $2,999,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares in the company, valued at $227,701,414.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $331,161.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 539,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,265,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,188,448 shares of company stock worth $490,376,417. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth about $142,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

