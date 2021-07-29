Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,610.50 ($34.11).

OCDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ocado Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

LON:OCDO traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,856.50 ($24.26). The stock had a trading volume of 918,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,225. The stock has a market cap of £13.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,908.32. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,719.50 ($22.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

In related news, insider John W. Martin bought 1,339,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,933 ($25.25) per share, with a total value of £25,887,180.59 ($33,821,767.17). Also, insider Jorn Rausing bought 660,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, for a total transaction of £12,938,013.66 ($16,903,597.67). Insiders have purchased 2,017,025 shares of company stock worth $3,912,445,119 over the last 90 days.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

