Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of OCUL opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $894.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.08.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

