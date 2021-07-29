Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73. Ocuphire Pharma has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.37. On average, analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

Read More: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.