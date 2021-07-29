OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 7,393.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,493 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 963,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.53. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

