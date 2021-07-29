Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $10.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $269.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,490. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $276.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Raymond James upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

