Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%.
NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $10.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $269.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,490. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $276.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
Read More: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.