Opacity Trading 79.4% Higher This Week (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 79.4% against the US dollar. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. Opacity has a total market cap of $10.96 million and approximately $302,380.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00047884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.76 or 0.00777181 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

