Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,189 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth approximately $6,544,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 16.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,346,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE ALSN opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

