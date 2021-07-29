Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,380 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR opened at $88.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.98. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

