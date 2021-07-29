Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,813 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $53.99 on Thursday. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

