Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,075,000 after purchasing an additional 264,561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,199,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $485,997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after buying an additional 457,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,296,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $331.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $335.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.75.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,776 shares of company stock worth $4,059,432. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.56.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

