Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 55.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

MYGN opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $95,802.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,897.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 19,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $618,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,350 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

