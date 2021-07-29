Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,777 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in WPP in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,470,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WPP by 1,187.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after acquiring an additional 359,153 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in WPP in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,800,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,358,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in WPP by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 79,418 shares during the period. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $65.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.34. WPP plc has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $72.29.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

