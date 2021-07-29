Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,022 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,191 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,051,000 after acquiring an additional 868,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,112,000 after acquiring an additional 450,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $23,949,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $61.77 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

