Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 26.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,933 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 96,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.94. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.