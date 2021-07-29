OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
NYSE OPFI opened at $10.34 on Monday. OppFi has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.60.
OppFi Company Profile
