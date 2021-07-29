OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE OPFI opened at $10.34 on Monday. OppFi has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

OppFi Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses FG New America Acquisition Corp. is based in Itasca, Illinois.

