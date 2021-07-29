Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $29,000 in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 450 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 77,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 54,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

