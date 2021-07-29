Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $58,000 in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 391.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 421,791 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGI stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $815.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.10. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.22.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

