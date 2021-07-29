Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New $133,000 Investment in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $22,038,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.81.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

