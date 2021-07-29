Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New $68,000 Investment in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,109 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,370,107 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,041,000 after purchasing an additional 268,121 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,769,358 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38,605 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 798,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after buying an additional 61,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $37.25.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

