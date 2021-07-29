Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Gap Down to $11.49

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.49, but opened at $11.12. Orange shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 8,634 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on ORAN. Barclays lowered shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Orange alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 8.47%. This is an increase from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. Orange’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in Orange by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 147,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orange by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Orange by 7.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Orange by 142.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orange by 8.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.