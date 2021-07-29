O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.05 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 EPS.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $13.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $596.32. 666,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,055. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $563.40. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $621.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.81.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at $56,925,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $506,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,638,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,394 shares of company stock worth $44,779,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.