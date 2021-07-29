Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Shares of OBNK stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.30. 320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,132. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.80. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $970.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

OBNK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.