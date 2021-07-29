ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,110 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ORIX were worth $12,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of ORIX by 35.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

IX stock opened at $88.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $91.68.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.