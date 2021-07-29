ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,100 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the June 30th total of 1,121,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 698.5 days.

ORXCF remained flat at $$17.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. ORIX has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

