Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Receives $24.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCDX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.23. 346,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,660. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.28. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $992,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

