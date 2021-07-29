OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $467.70

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 467.70 ($6.11) and traded as high as GBX 493.40 ($6.45). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 485.40 ($6.34), with a volume of 677,034 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSB. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on OSB Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OSB Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 540.75 ($7.06).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 467.70. The company has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.45.

In other news, insider April Talintyre sold 35,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49), for a total transaction of £150,166.80 ($196,193.89).

OSB Group Company Profile (LON:OSB)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

