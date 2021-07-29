Outfront Media (OUT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Outfront Media to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of OUT stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.91. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. increased their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.