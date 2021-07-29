Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$44.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.77% from the company’s previous close.

OVV has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering reduced their target price on Ovintiv to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.13.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down C$0.48 on Thursday, reaching C$32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,106. The company has a market cap of C$8.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.83. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$9.07 and a 52 week high of C$40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.