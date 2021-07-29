Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.17.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $86.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,730.60 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $16,160,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,954,000 after buying an additional 120,263 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $7,051,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,322,000 after buying an additional 50,306 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,508,000 after buying an additional 30,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

