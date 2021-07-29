Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $37.57, but opened at $38.55. Pacific Premier Bancorp shares last traded at $37.23, with a volume of 646 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 176.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

